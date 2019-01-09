ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police said a man has died following a crash at a Stop and Shop Plaza on Wednesday.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the plaza on Hazard Avenue.
Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram 1500 was a 65-year-old man who was taken to the hospital where he died.
His identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at 860-763-6400.
