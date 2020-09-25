MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Manchester say a man has died after falling from a communication tower on Friday afternoon.
It happened at Marcus Communications on Mitchell Drive around 2:30 p.m.
The man has only been identified as a 34-year-old. He was not a Marcus Communications employee, but was a contractor completing tower work there.
It is unclear how high up on the tower he was when he fell.
Police said they are investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
In a statement, Marcus Communications said “We are sad to learn a tower climber fell from our communications tower this afternoon. He was not employed by Marcus Communications and was completing work on the tower. We are devastated and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.