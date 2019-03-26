WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man has died following an assault that happened in West Haven earlier this month.
The assault was reported in March 17, in the area of Campbell Avenue near Brown Street.
A man involved was identified as Anthony Carlucci, who suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to the hospital and died several days later.
It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the assault should contact police at (203) 937-3924.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.