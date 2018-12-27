CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified a man who died following a crash in Chaplin on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Chewink Road.
Police said a car, being driven by 53-year-old Rodney Abelin, went off the road and hit a tree.
Abelin died as a result of the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.