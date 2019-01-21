MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police said a man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the home on Eldridge Street a little before 1:30 p.m.
That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The victim's mother said she found her son lying on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound.
No details regarding a suspect were released.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 860-645-5500.
