HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police arrested a man accused of driving his car at his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at her.
It happened last month on Warner Street.
Police said the woman got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend Alphonso Dixon.
Shortly after, Dixon reportedly saw the woman and her friend on Warner Street.
That’s when he allegedly drove his car towards them at a high rate of speed, and then pointed a gun at them.
Police arrested Dixon, 31, and charged him with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
