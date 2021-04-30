NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A Naugatuck man is facing charges, accused of exposing himself outside two grocery stores.
Police were called to the store on Thursday evening, around 5:30 p.m., for the report of a suspicious vehicle and that a man had exposed himself.
When officers arrived, the suspect had left the area.
About an hour later, officers were called to Stop and Shop for the report that a man was engaging in the same behavior.
The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Timothy Jayson, was located at his home and was arrested.
Jayson, of Naugatuck, is charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond.
