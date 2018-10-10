Hamden police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local library on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to Miller Memorial Library on Dixwell Avenue just after noon on Tuesday where a man went up to an 18-year-old female and exposed his genitals.
The teen was studying on the third floor when the man approached her.
The man was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, having an average build, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pajama bottoms.
He fled in a blue Audi station wagon.
Last month, police were called to the same library where a male assaulted a teen girl in the bathroom.
A 15-year-old female was exiting the restroom when the suspect “jumped out at her from behind the wall.”
The suspect, also 15, allegedly covered the teen girl’s mouth and pushed her into a bathroom stall and locked it.
The victim screamed for help, but the suspect covered her mouth and nose so she couldn’t breathe.
A 31-year-old Hamden resident heard the screams and entered the bathroom to stop the assault, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect accused of exposing himself should contact police at (203) 230-4030.
