MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man already facing hate crime charges is being charged again.
Milford police said Nashville resident Charles Yarbrough, who is already incarcerated from a previous hate crime arrest in Milford, is facing more charges.
The first warrant accuses Yarbrough of vandalizing Mary Taylor Church back in June.
He’s accused of slashing two chairs and a banister inside the church.
He reportedly told police he went into the building and damaged the office door because he felt the pastor and the church were supporting and pushing the LGBT agenda.
Yarbrough is now facing charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the face on June 30.
It happened on Factory Lane near Armory Square, police said.
Yarbrough remains behind bars.
