EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Part of West Society Road in East Lyme was closed for several hours overnight after a body was found.
East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein said officers responded to the area around midnight to find a man's body off to the side of the road.
Police later on Wednesday identified the man as 23-year-old Jonathan Dawson, of Bridgeport.
His death is being investigated as a homicide. He was found with a gunshot wound.
Police said there is no threat to the area at this time.
The investigation continues by the East Lyme Police Department in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, Bridgeport Police Department and the New London State’s Attorney’s Office.
The scene is close to I-95 near the exit 73 southbound off-ramp. Police described the area as a busy stretch of roadway.
