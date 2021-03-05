MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police are investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning.
Police were called an apartment on Olive Street for the report of a man who had died.
Prior to police arriving, medical personnel had responded to the same apartment for a female who had believed to be suffering from a possible drug overdose or seizure. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said “suspicious circumstances” led medical personnel to contact officers.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man and woman know each other.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 630-6252.
