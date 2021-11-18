ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was found sleeping inside a school bus in Orange.
Shortly after 5 a.m., employees started showing up to work when they found a suspicious car parked in the bus yard.
When officers searched the area, they found 55-year-old Brendan O’Connor, of Milford, asleep inside one of the buses.
Police searched his car and also found approximately 11.5 pounds of marijuana, packaging materials, scales, and cash.
He was arrested and charged with operating a drug factory, sale of more than 1KG of cannabis, and third-degree criminal trespass.
He was expected to face a judge on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.