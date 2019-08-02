MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police arrested a man after catching an alleged drug sale in progress.
According to police, a car owned by 27-year-old Jordan Flythe was at the center of multiple alleged drug deals happening in Manchester.
Police spotted the vehicle on Thursday, and when they approached it, they noticed Flythe putting a large bag of suspected narcotics down the front of his pants.
Police said Flythe was initially uncooperative with police, but eventually got out of the car.
Officers seized 14 grams of crack cocaine, 20 bags of fentanyl, various paraphernalia, and a certain amount of cash.
His vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.
Flythe was charged with possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also within 1,500 feet of a school area, so he is also facing school-related narcotics offenses.
Flythe was held on a $150,000 bond.
