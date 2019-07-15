WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man is facing charges after being found with crack cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop.
On Saturday, Wallingford police pulled over a car being driven by 27-year-old Gene Walker Jr.
The car had been spotted exiting the wrong way from a parking lot.
Walker was found to be in possession of 17.5 grams of crack cocaine, 22.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and approximately $2,800 in cash.
He was charged with illegal possession of a narcotic, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an officer.
He was held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.