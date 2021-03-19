WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police collected a slew of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Thursday.
During a patrol, the Waterbury Police Department Street Crimes Unit spotted drug activity happening in the area of Reidville Drive.
Officers pulled over a vehicle being driven by 21-year-old Jonathan Santos.
During the traffic stop, police said Santos tried to flee, but he was quickly apprehended.
He was found to be in possession of 80 bags of heroin, 11.4 grams of cocaine, 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, 13.0 grams of marijuana, $775 in cash, and a loaded Taurus 9MM handgun with 12 live rounds.
Santos is facing a number of charges, including weapons on a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, criminal mischief third, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license, misuse of registration plate, operating a unregistered motor vehicle, and insufficient insurance.
He’s currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
Police said he was also arrested on firearms charges in January of 2020.
