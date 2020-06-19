HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police made an arrest Thursday evening after investigating a report of an individual selling illegal narcotics and a large number of fireworks.
At the time of the arrest, police said the male suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics, and was unlawfully possessing a firearm.
During a search, investigators found an additional firearm, narcotics, and a large number of illegal fireworks, which had been displayed for sale.
In total, police seized two firearms, ammunition, 15 grams of fentanyl, suboxone films, over 100 firework devices, and $1,100 in cash.
The suspect, police said, is a previously convicted felon with a firearm history, and is currently on special parole for a 2015 firearm related arrest.
He has not yet been identified.
The investigating is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.