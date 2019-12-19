HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A traffic stop led to Hartford officers getting nearly 5,000 bags of fentanyl off the streets.
Police arrested 24-year-old David Cintron, of Manchester.
During a traffic stop, he was found with 4,860 bags of fentanyl and 90 grams unpackaged fentanyl.
He was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, failure to use a turn signal, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to carry an insurance card.
