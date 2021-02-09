SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A New York man is facing charges after allegedly fraudulently withdrawing thousands of dollars from ATM.
Police arrested 26-year-old Gregory Beaumont, of New York, NY, and charged him with second-degree larceny and fraudulent use of an automated teller machine (ATM).
Back in August, Beaumont was reportedly seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM at a Santander Bank in Southington.
On that day, a Santander bank manager had seen ATM cash outs throughout the state that involved people from out of state using multiple cards to withdraw thousands of dollars.
This was made possible due to a glitch that was allowing users to enter withdrawal amounts, then hit the back button and enter their own choice of denominations.
“The system did not recognize the amount of denominations entered, and only accepted the initial request; for instance, a $20.00 withdrawal could be changed to a $220 withdrawal, while only withdrawing the initial transaction amount,” the police department explained.
Beaumont denied the earlier use of the ATM or stolen ATM cards, stating he had a “twin brother” one year younger than him who was unable to be identified.
According to police, Beaumont was seen entering the ATM vestibule with other individuals and making multiple transactions.
“For approximately 45 minutes, Beaumont is observed on surveillance making multiple ATM transactions, withdrawing cash from the ATM and putting it in his pockets,” police said.
In total, Beaumont is reported to have made a total of 51 separate transactions, withdrawing $210 with each transaction, totaling $10,710.
Beaumont was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
