MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man from Oakdale was killed in a crash after being pursued by Police in Montville on Friday evening, officials say.
State Police said 48-year-old Judd Moyer was being pursued by Police when he crashed a 1993 Geo Prizm into a vehicle in the parking lot at Turnpike Café.
Moyer fled the crash scene and was driving on Raymond Hill Road near Sarah Drive when the Geo Prizm he was driving went off the road, and turned over in a ditch.
When the Geo Prizm flipped, it hit a tree, and came to rest on its left side.
Moyer suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle.
According to Police, Moyer was transported by Mohegan EMS to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad has assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Joseph Hayward at 203-630-8085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.