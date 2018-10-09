HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a road rage incident where a man was hit by a car Friday.
Hartford Police said the incident happened on Main Street.
According to police, the driver of a red Camry, Ruiz Santiago, reported that he was parked facing southbound along a curb.
He said while he was getting out of his car, the driver of the second car, Jerome Anderson, started beeping at him.
Santiago told police he was making hand gestures toward Anderson when Anderson hit him and the side of his car.
Santiago complained of injuries to his leg, lower back, and right arm. He was brought to the hospital for injuries.
Police said a video of the incident does not reflect the accounts given by both parties involved.
Anderson told police that he came to a complete stop on Main Street due to heavy traffic. He began to move forward, quickly went to apply the brakes again when his boot got stuck under the brake pedal, causing his foot to push down on the accelerator.
That is when Anderson told police he hit Santiago and the car.
Anderson was issued a ticker for failure to driver in proper lane.
Due to the statements given, the police department will reopen the case and conduct a thorough investigation.
