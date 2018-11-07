HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Police said they have identified a man who was killed in a crash on Wednesday involving a stolen motorcycle.
The operator of the motorcycle, Brian Morales, 27, of Hartford, died from injuries sustained in a collision with a motor vehicle.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Franklin Avenue and Elliott Street.
Police said Morales was driving a 2006 Honda CBR600 that was reported stolen by NYPD on November 6, 2018.
Morales was found with serious injuries at the scene and was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died.
A second car involved remained at the scene, police said.
Morales had no prior arrest history and an officer said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Franklin Avenue was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information should contact Hartford police at 860-757-4341.
