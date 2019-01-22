COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – State Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash that happened in Colchester on Tuesday.
37-year-old Tobias Hussey of Plainville was killed in a head-on collision on Route 16, near Desmonds Auto Repair around 3 p.m.
Police said Hussey was driving eastbound when he collided with a 2010 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound.
Paramedics removed Hussey from the vehicle and attempted CPR.
However, CPR was unsuccessful and Hussey was pronounced dead on scene.
Two occupants of the Nissan Rogue were transported to Hartford Hospital with possible injuries.
Route 16 was closed for several hours while State Police investigated. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
The road closure also caused school bus to be delayed.
The school district said buses 11 and 12 coming from Colchester Elementary School were delayed due to the crash.
