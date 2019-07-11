HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford, according to Police.
The shooting happened Thursday morning on Earle Street.
Lt. Paul Cicero said Major Crimes Division is on scene investigating.
There have been 20 fewer shootings than the same point last year, Cicero said.
No further information was available from Police.
