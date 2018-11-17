State Police said a man is in critical condition after police said he fell from a bucket truck on Saturday afternoon.
Police, Tolland Fire, and EMS responded to an incident in which a 45-year-old man fell from a bucket truck while conducting maintenance to an overhead canopy on Merrow Rd. just before 4:30 p.m.
Life Star responded and took the man to Hartford Hospital where he is recovering.
Troopers from the Troop C barracks are asking for witnesses to this incident to contact the barracks at 860-896-3200.
