A man was seriously injured after being injured by a fallen tree on Thursday morning.
The incident happened in a wooded area on Fish and Game Road before 10:30 a.m., Vernon police said.
Police said the man was taken out of the woods by off-road vehicles.
LIFE STAR was called to the scene.
