ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – A man was seriously injured during a shooting in Ansonia on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Howard Avenue in the area of Church Street just before 12:30 p.m.
Callers reported a black male running from the scene, who was possibly shot. Shortly after, Griffin Hospital contacted police about a gunshot victim in the emergency room.
The victim, a 21-year-old male, was shot multiple times. He is listed in serious but stable condition.
Numerous shell casings of different calibers were found on Howard Avenue, which indicated at least two people shooting in the area, according to police.
There were more than a dozen shots fired during the incident.
Anyone with information or surveillance video in the area is being asked to contact Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
