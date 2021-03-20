HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Windsor Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
