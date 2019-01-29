HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened on Bellevue Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a man was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
