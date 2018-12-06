SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Simsbury police arrested a man who is accused of injuring officers during an arrest attempt.
It happened on Nov. 30 outside of The Riverview in Simsbury.
Police were called to the location for the report of a possible intoxicated person sitting in a vehicle.
The driver was identified as Byron Pierce.
According to police, Pierce resisted arrest, which led to several officers being injured.
They were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Pierce was arrested and charged with three counts of assault on a public safety personnel, interfering/resisting, and breach of peace.
