NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Newington police have arrested a man accused of intentionally setting a fire inside a motel room earlier this year.
The fire happened on Feb. 13 at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge, located on the Berlin Turnpike.
Police said 27-year-old Guillermo Serrano, of Manchester, entered the motel room and set fire while guests occupied other rooms at the motel.
He was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Before he was arrested, he ran from officers but was later taken into custody.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.