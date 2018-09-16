A man from Canterbury is dead following a head-on crash in Plainfield on Saturday, an officer said.
Plainfield Police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and a car around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 153 Black Hill Road.
An initial investigation determined Jason Miller, 42-years-old, of Canterbury, was traveling westbound on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevy Bolt that was traveling eastbound.
Miller was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.
Police identified the operator of the Chevy Volt as 27-year-old Kurtis Needham of Plainfield.
Needham was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for suspected minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation and anyone who has information is asked to call Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.
