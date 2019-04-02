FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An Oakville man was killed in a crash on I-84 in Farmington Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, between exits 37 and 39.
Delays were seen in the area for hours.
According to police, a car being driven by 30-year-old Michael Capolupo crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
