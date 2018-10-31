WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A West Haven man was killed in a crash on I-91 in Wallingford overnight.
According to the Department of Transportation, a vehicle overturned between exits 15 and 14 around 2 a.m.
On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Korie Yu.
The highway was shut down for several hours.
The DOT expected the highway to be closed for four hours or less. It reopened around 8 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
