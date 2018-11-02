WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A New York man was killed in a crash on I-91 north in Wallingford Friday morning.
The crash caused delays along I-91 northbound in Wallingford Friday morning.
As of 11 a.m., the right lane remained closed.
According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer crashed and went down an embankment between exits 14 and 15.
It happened just before 4:45 a.m.
The driver, identified as Ashley Bennett, was found unresponsive at the scene of the crash.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.