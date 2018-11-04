BETHANY, CT (WFSB)-
One man is dead after he was struck by a car on Sunday morning in Bethany, troopers said.
Troopers from Troop I said 25-year-old Tony Pires Gonzalez was walking on Route 63, just north of Edwards Road at about 7:30 a.m. when, police said, he was struck by a dark green 1997-2001 JEEP Cherokee.
Gonzalez died from his injuries, troopers said.
Troopers are searching for the evading JEEP Cherokee which may have front end damage and a broken or missing headlight, troopers said.
Troopers are encouraging those with information on this crash to contact the Troop I barracks at 203-393-4200.
