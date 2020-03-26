NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police said a man has died after being shot in New Haven on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a restaurant at 75 Whalley Ave., police said.
Nathaniel Henry, 24, was shot and taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday.
Henry had been inside a car in the drive-through of a restaurant when a gunman in the parking lot fired into the car.
The suspect fled on foot toward Sperry Street.
After Henry was shot, the car he was driving traveled toward Broadway and Whalley Avenue and crashed.
A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.
