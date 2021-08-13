NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Bozrah man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened just after 6 a.m. in Norwich on Friday.
Police said 21-year-old Jadon Nicholson crashed on the Route 2 east ramp to I-395 in Norwich Friday morning.
While traveling on a right curve on the connecting ramp, police said Nicholson’s motorcycle tipped onto its right side.
It then slid across the ramp and onto southbound lanes of I-395 south.
He and his vehicle collided into a metal beam guardrail.
Police said Nicholson suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-848-6500.
