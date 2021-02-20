WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night on Route 15 in Wallingford.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday between exits 65 and 66.
Police said a car being driven by Jose Rodriguez, of Wethersfield, was traveling northbound when it somehow lost control and went off the road, hitting a metal guardrail.
The vehicle then crashed into a concrete barrier in the median and rolled over onto the southbound lanes.
Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-393-4200.
