WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to a home on Arch Street just after 3 p.m. for the report of shots having been fired.
When officers arrived, they were notified that a dog inside the home was shot in the face. The dog was taken to Mattatuck Animal Hospital for treatment.
While investigating this incident, officers were also notified that a man suffering from several gunshot wounds was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
When police arrived at the hospital, they learned that the man had died.
The car that dropped the man off left the hospital shortly after. No description of the vehicle was given.
At this time, police said it is unclear if the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
