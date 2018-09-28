A West Haven man is facing charges in connection to four robberies.
On Thursday, police were called to Krauzer’s on Jones Hill Road for a reported robbery.
The suspect was later identified as Jaquan Glass, who was allegedly armed with a knife and had demanded cash from an employee.
Police said further investigation revealed Glass was linked to three other similar robberies in West Haven, at Family Dollar, Spirits of West Haven, and CVS.
Regarding Thursday’s incident, Glass was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, and fourth-degree larceny.
More charges related to past robberies are expected.
