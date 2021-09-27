WILTON, CT (WFSB) – A 41-year-old man was arrested over the weekend, accused of impersonating an officer.
On Sunday, Wilton police arrested David Rozon, of New York.
He was seen driving a gray Mercedes-Benz on Danbury Road near Old Mill Road speeding with red and blue flashing lights on the dashboard.
Police say Rozon used the flashing lights to stop a vehicle, identified himself as a police officer and yelled at the driver.
Rozon also admitted to attempting to pull over a vehicle on I-95 that had cut him off.
He was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer, second-degree breach of peace, engaging in pursuit, failure to slow and/or move over for stopped emergency vehicle, reckless driving, and improper use of colored flashing lights.
He was released on a $2,000 bond.
