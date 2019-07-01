HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police arrested a man accused of pulling a knife out on people on a CT Transit bus over the weekend.
It happened on Friday night around 11 p.m.
Police were called to the corner of Shepard Avenue and Howard Drive where the incident was reported.
Officers arrested Alonzo Humphrey, who was found to be in possession of a pocket knife.
He’s accused of threatening two teenagers and an 11-year-old on the bus, and then asking them if they wanted to “smoke and drink” with them.
Police said he also pulled his pants down an exposed himself.
When he pulled the knife on them, the bus driver immediately stopped the bus.
Humphrey, of New Haven, was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
He’s expected to appear in court later this month.
