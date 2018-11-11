Plainfield police arrested a man who was required to regurgitate 4 bags of crack cocaine after swallowing the drugs during a traffic stop.
Police stopped a car for speeding and a canceled Rhode Island registration when the officer noticed the passenger, 18-year-old Jeremy Hammer was ‘visibly upset.’
Police said it was determined that Hammer swallowed 4 bags of crack cocaine.
Hammer was taken to Backus Emergency Room in Plainfield where he was required to regurgitate the drugs, police said.
Police charged Hammer with possession of crack cocaine, tampering with evidence, interference and released on a $10,000 bond.
He is due in court on November 26th in Danielson.
