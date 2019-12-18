CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- Canton police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Nepaug River Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday evening, police said they were called to the report of a disturbance in town.
When officers arrived, one of the people involved in the disturbance had left the area.
Officers later found an abandoned car near the Nepaug Reservoir, but they didn’t find anyone in the area at the time.
A search resumed Wednesday morning and that’s when the man’s body was found in the river.
He hasn’t been identified at this time.
Police activity was also seen on Powder Mill Road Wednesday morning.
Canton police said they do not suspect foul play and there is no threat to the public.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.