WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Westport are investigating after a body washed up along the shore Thursday morning.
An elderly man’s body was found in the area of 132 Beachside Ave., police said.
The road was temporarily closed to traffic but it has since reopened.
The man’s identification has not yet been released.
A police investigation is currently underway.
