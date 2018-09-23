ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Ansonia Police said a man was seriously injured after his Honda sedan struck a building and two vehicles on Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to Main Street near Bridge Street around 5:30 a.m.
A man in his 60s was trapped inside a four door Honda sedan and crews used the jaws of life to extricate the man.
The Capital Apartments at 290 Main Street were struck and debris was scattered on the streets.
Captain Casani of Ansonia Fire said it took twelve minutes to get the man out of the vehicle.
A black truck and a third vehicle were also involved in the incident.
Police told Channel 3 they will use surveillance cameras to determine what occurred.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates on air, and on the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.