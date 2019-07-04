GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Griswold on Wednesday night, according to State Police.
The crash happened on Roode Road at the intersection of Stone Hill Road around 11 p.m.
The driver, 28-year-old Justin Blades of Griswold, was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.
Police said Blades drove off the road, which caused his Chevrolet Tahoe to roll over on its passenger side.
Roode Rd. is currently open.
