HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for two suspects accused in an armed street robbery.
According to police, the 30-year-old male victim had set up plans via a dating app to meet up with a female.
The victim was in the area of Dixwell Avenue and North Street just before midnight on Friday night.
He was approached by two individuals, one armed with a gun, who demanded his belongings.
That’s when the victim was hit in the back of the head with the gun and his wallet and cellphone were stolen.
The suspects are described as two black males, between 18 and 22 years old. One was about 6’1” and the other was about 5’9”. Both were thin and were wearing bandannas over their mouths.
Anyone with information should contact Hamden police.
