STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police said he sexually assaulted a pre-teen he met through the social media app “Snapchat.”
According to Stratford police, 34-year-old Reginald Sharp created fake profiles on several social media apps.
That’s how police said he lured the juvenile that he allegedly sexually assaulted.
Sharp is also a convicted sex offender listed on the sex offender registry.
He was arrested earlier this week and charged with first-degree assault, enticing a minor using a computer, and risk of injury to a minor.
He’s being held on a $2 million bond.
Stratford police are reminding parents to closely monitor their children’s social media accounts on a regular basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.