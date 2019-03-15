HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after being shot in the neck and hip in Hartford early Friday morning, police said.
The shooting happened on Mather Street around 1 a.m.
Police found the man in the rear stairwell of a building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he died.
Eyewitnesses told police they saw three people running from the building.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The victim has not been identified.
Major Crimes is on scene investigating the shooting.
